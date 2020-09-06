Menu

PCSD: Inmate dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

Authorities investigate Arizona inmate death
Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 06, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — An inmate was found unresponsive in a cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex this morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

On Sunday, before 4 a.m. correctional officers found an unresponsive inmate in a cell, where officers, medical staff and Tucson Fire Department personnel attempted life saving measures. The attempts were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced dead, according to PCSD.

The inmate has been identified as 27-year-old Hector Medrano.

No further details were released. The investigation remains ongoing.

