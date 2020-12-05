PCSD: Inmate dies at after being found unresponsive in cell at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. — An inmate has died after being found unresponsive in a cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex Friday.

Corrections officers were conducting rounds at approximately 5 p.m. when they discovered an inmate unresponsive in a cell, PCSD says. Officers began life saving measures until Tucson Fire personnel arrived.

After medics attempted to resuscitate the inmate, TFD pronounced the inmate dead at the jail. The inmate was identified as 40-year-old Erik Cruz.

Detectives responded to the jail and found no suspicious circumstances, PCSD says.

The investigation remains ongoing.