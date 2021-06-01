PCSD: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says an inmate has died after being found unresponsive in a cell early Monday morning.

Around approximately 3:15 a.m., corrections officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex found an inmate unresponsive in his cell, according to the department. Officers entered the cell and began life-saving measures, until Tucson Fire medics arrived.

The department says after trying to resuscitate the inmate, he was pronounced dead at the jail.

The inmate was identified as 29-year-old Justin Crook. PCSD says Crook was arrested by the Tucson Police Department and booked around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives responded to the jail and found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances, PCSD says.

The investigation remains ongoing.