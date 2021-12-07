PCSD: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate died after being found unresponsive in a cell last month, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

On November 27, while corrections officers were doing rounds within the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at around 12:00 p.m., they found an inmate who was unresponsive in his cell, according to the department.

The officers administered emergency life-saving measures until Tucson Fire Department medics arrived, PCSD says the inmate was then taken to the hospital.

Through investigation, detectives found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.

On Dec. the inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital. The department identified the inmate as 37-year-old William Omegar Jr.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

