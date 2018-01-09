PCSD includes January 8th in active shooter preparedness training

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUNT9-TV) Seven years after the January 8th shooting, the deadly incident plays a role in the way deputies teach people about what to do during an active shooter situation.

It's been seven years since six people were shot and killed at an event with former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords outside the Safeway at Ina and Oracle. Among those killed were 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, U.S. District Court Judge John Roll and Giffords aide Gabe Zimmerman.

Deputy Cody Gress with the Pima County Sheriff's Department says they use the FBI's "Run, Fight, Hide" method. For several years PCSD has offered free active shooter preparedness training for schools and businesses.

"First thing we tell people is to think -- because that's the most important thing," Gress said. "But in terms of the 'run, fight, hide' model, none of those options is more important than the other. They are all equally applicable depending on the situation."

By the time deputies had arrived at the Safeway in 2011, a number of bystanders had subdued the shooter. Colonel Bill Badger, who passed away in 2015, and Patricia Maisch were among those credited with saving lives. Deputies say they use that part of the incident to teach people the importance of fighting back.

"When you have people that come together and decide to act, and they act aggressively, they can be successful in saving a lot of lives which is what we saw on with January 8th," Gress said.

You can sign up for presentations with PCSD by calling 520-352-4615.