PCSD: HS volunteer wrestling coach arrested after accused of selling illegal substances to students

Posted at 10:56 PM, Apr 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest of a Cienega High School volunteer wrestling coach.

On April 18, the School Resource Officer was informed by staff that an adult male was allegedly suspected to be selling illegal substances to students, including THC vape pens and alcoholic beverages for prom, according to PCSD.

An investigation was conducted by the high school SRO and detectives, PCSD says.

On April 20, 21-year-old Vicente Loaiza was arrested for one felony count of possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

