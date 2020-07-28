PCSD: Homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man who was involved in a 2019 homicide.

On Monday, November 18, 2019 around 4:30 a.m. deputies were called out to the area of 14000 block of N. Bowman Rd. for a report of a man down, according to PCSD.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased man who had obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

PCSD says the victim has been identified as 46-year-old Eric Duncan.

On Saturday, July 25 the suspect was arrested in Caborca, Sonora Mexico through organized efforts between U.S. Marshal’s Service District of Arizona, Tucson Mexico Investigative Liaison and Mexican authorities.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Brian Altland, according to PCSD.

Altland was charged with First-Degree Murder and booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex.