PCSD handler who lost her K-9 back at work

A Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy and K-9 handler, who lost her dog and then lied about it is back at work.

Handler Kimberly Austin reported that her partner K-9, Daemen went missing from her home in June of 2024.

24 hours later, a good Samaritan found him and turned him over to authorities.

An internal investigative report on the matter, obtained by KGUN 9, showed inconsistencies that led the Pima County Sheriff's Department to open an investigation into Austin and her sergeant.

They were put on administrative leave

Sheriff Chris Nanos held a press conference in August of 2024, saying, "We believe

we were lied to multiple times by these two individuals and we're just not going to tolerate that."

Today, Sheriff Nanos said the investigation is over and at least one change has been made to the K-9 handling protocol.

"We clearly saw a need to use technology to look at how other agencies work with tracking their animals, dogs, K-9s," Nanos said. "Kind of like an AirTag or what we know exists out there."

Sheriff Nanos said he couldn't comment on the discipline taken, but at least one of those involved was demoted and suspended.