Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD fills backpacks ahead of Badges & Backpacks

Badges & Backpacks is Saturday June 17th
PCSD packed backpacks with supplies to give to families in need in the Tucson area.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 20:30:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department — along with community volunteers — helped stuff backpacks ahead of the Badges and Backpacks event.

PCSD helped pack over 2,700 backpacks with supplies and water bottles. Those will go to local families in need on June 17th at the Tucson Convention Center. That's from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Backpacks will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. Each school-aged child may receive one backpack.

Covid and flu vaccines, as well as various health checks will also be available.

  • Hearing
  • Physicals
  • Vision
  • Dental

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!