PCSD fills backpacks ahead of Badges & Backpacks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department — along with community volunteers — helped stuff backpacks ahead of the Badges and Backpacks event.

PCSD helped pack over 2,700 backpacks with supplies and water bottles. Those will go to local families in need on June 17th at the Tucson Convention Center. That's from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Backpacks will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. Each school-aged child may receive one backpack.

Covid and flu vaccines, as well as various health checks will also be available.

