PCSD: Evacuation order issued for residents in town of Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order Friday night for some residents living in the town of Catalina

Residents in the GO! zone include, parts of the Catalina area near Catalina State Park. Southerland Trail on the west, and Rollins Road on the north, according to PCSD. Those residents are asked to move west away from the Catalina Mountains.

PCSD will be conducting a door-to-door to make contact for affected residents, and no one should delay leaving.

Residents in the SET! zone include, northern boundary of Hawser Street, and from there south, the western boundary is Lago Del Oro Parkway. Where Lago Del Oro Parkway meets Bowman Road, the SET line runs directly west to Oracle Road, according to PCSD.

An evacuation shelter is open at CDO High School located at 25 West Calle Concordia in Oro Valley, along with a large animal sheltering will be at Rillito Racetrack located at 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.

According to the latest information from the Forest Service, the Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains has increased to 8,950 acres Friday night. High temperatures have fueled increased fire activity north towards Golder Ranch.

Anyone with questions that live in the area should be directed to 520-351-3473.