PCSD: Driver of dirt bike dies in crash on Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash near Valencia Road Wednesday.

On Feb. 9, deputies responded to the intersection of Valencia Road and Casino del Sol Drive, near Ignacio M Baumea at around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a dirt bike, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Through further investigation, it was determined that a Kawasaki dirt bike was traveling eastbound on Valencia without a headlight when a Nissan sedan turned left on Casino del Sol Drive, resulting in the crash.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted but the driver of the dirt bike died at the scene, PCSD says. The driver of the dirt bike was identified as 45-year-old Ruben Martinez.

The driver of the Nissan stayed on scene and no injuries were reported. PCSD says it was determined neither speed nor impairment were a factor in the crash.

This investigation is still ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

