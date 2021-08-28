PCSD: Down power line causes traffic delays on Houghton

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a down power line on Houghton Road Saturday.
Traffic is shut down on Houghton Road at Dawn Road until the power line is repaired, according to PCSD. Drivers traveling in the area are advised to find alternate routes.
Power Line Down on Houghton at Dawn https://t.co/QpS4spOsX1 pic.twitter.com/azm7zwbcIY— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 28, 2021
