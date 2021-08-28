Watch
PCSD: Down power line causes traffic delays on Houghton

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a down power line on Houghton Road Saturday.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Aug 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a down power line on Houghton Road Saturday.

Traffic is shut down on Houghton Road at Dawn Road until the power line is repaired, according to PCSD. Drivers traveling in the area are advised to find alternate routes.

