PCSD: Detectives search for victims of fraudulent scheme

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for individuals who may have been the victim of a fraudulent scheme, in the case of a caller claiming to have transmission or vehicle maintenance issues.

PCSD says the caller identifies himself as a family member or a friend requesting a victim drop off money to the mechanic or a third person.

The money drop off locations include; restaurants, businesses, and parks mainly in the areas of Broadway and Kolb, Palo Verde and Irvington, and Grant and County Club.

The caller is using COVID-19 as an excuse not to meet face-to-face, and has also used other reasons not to meet in-person.

According to PCSD, one suspect who has been identified as 55-year-old Aloyious Niess has been arrested for his involvement in the scheme.

Anyone who thinks they have been the victim of this scheme is asked to call Detective Rivas at 520-351-4430.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously, with a potential for reward, by text, phone, or going to 88Crime.org.