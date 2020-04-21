PCSD: Detectives remove exotic animals from Sahuarita home

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department removed exotic animals from a Sahuarita home earlier this month.

PCSD says detectives went to a home located in the area of 15,800 block of East Avenida Kaye on April 2 for an ongoing investigation involving welfare of livestock.

Detectives removed one camel and one water buffalo during the investigation.

The camel and water buffalo are being kept by a local rescue organization familiar with exotic livestock, according to PCSD.

No arrests have been made at this time.