PCSD deputy testifies at legislative hearing about money laundering

TUCSON, Ariz. - Another development tonight of our investigation into the misuse of RICO funds - that's public money used to help fight crime.

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy testified at a legislative hearing this afternoon about the money laundering scandal that spanned 18 years.

Lieutenant Joe Cameron gave details to the members of the Federalism and Public Policy Committee explaining why he believes there are still some unresolved issues that warrant a thorough investigation that should include an auditor general review of past expenditures.

I believe if I can get an Auditor General's audit we can uncover who did exactly what and what has happened and how it can be cleaned up so it never happens again, Cameron said.

In response, the committee decided to write a letter to the Attorney General to ask for a full investigation.

Chairman Bob Thorpe tells us tonight that he hasn't seen evidence that leads him to believe the AG is conducting a full investigation and plans to send the letter this week.

Meanwhile, the Pima County Board of Supervisors postponed a vote on whether to approve a list of the County Attorney's indirect RICO expenditures.

The list of Non-profits submitted by Barbara Lawall totaled about a quarter of a million dollars.

Some of the recipients appeared before the board detailing why they need the donations.

The board voted 3 to 2 to send the list to the recently hired independent counsel for review before making a decision scheduled at the next board meeting.