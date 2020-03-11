Menu

PCSD deputy involved in encounter with teen with no arms or legs won't face charges

Posted: 5:11 PM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 20:12:04-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County Sheriff's deputy will not face criminal charges in connection with an incident at a Tucson group home last year.

In September, Deputy Manuel Van Santen came to quell an incident at the home involving a teenaged boy who has no arms or legs. Video of the incident filmed by another resident showed the deputy wrestling with the teen, shouting and swearing at him.

That video went viral and captured news coverage from across the country.

Deputies then arrested the young man, but prosecutors dropped the charges against him after the video was released.

On Tuesday, the Pima County Attorney's Office announced it had finished reviewing evidence against Deputy Van Santen and would not be filing criminal charges against him.

In a statement, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says they will now conduct an internal investigation into the incident, and Deputy Van Santen will remain on administrative leave in the meantime.

