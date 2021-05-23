Watch
PCSD: Deputies work to address traffic hazard throughout Tucson

Posted at 5:33 PM, May 22, 2021
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says it's actively working to address reports of traffic hazards Sunday.

According to the department, there have been reports of a large group of individuals on motorcycles, dirt bikes, and quads driving "erratically" throughout parts of Tucson.

Drivers are asked to drive safely and avoid the group.

