PCSD: Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search for a bank robbery suspect.

On Friday, deputies responded to the National Bank of Arizona located at 5360 North La Cholla Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery, PCSD says. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that the suspect entered the bank, and handed one of the tellers a note demanding money.

PCSD says the suspect was given cash that activated the panic alarm.

The suspect was leaving the bank in a gold-colored mini van, according to PCSD. The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, short hair, approximately 5’8”-6’0”, average build, late 20s-mid 30s, and appears to have multiple tattoos.

PCSD says the suspect was seen wearing wearing a black baseball hat, navy/blue mask, blue t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip by by texting or calling 520-882-7463, or visit 88Crime.org.