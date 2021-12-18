PCSD: Deputies search for vulnerable missing 74-year-old woman

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search for a vulnerable missing 74-year-old woman.

74-year-old Miriam Gustafson was last seen on foot in the 5000 block of North Northern Hills Drive at around 1:45 p.m., according to the department.

Miriam is described as 5’5” and 125 pounds, with short black hair, PCSD says. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miriam is urged to call 911.

