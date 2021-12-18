Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Deputies search for vulnerable missing 74-year-old woman

items.[0].image.alt
pima county sheriff's department
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search for a vulnerable missing 74-year-old woman.
Miriam Gustafson.png
Posted at 3:30 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 17:30:32-05

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search for a vulnerable missing 74-year-old woman.

74-year-old Miriam Gustafson was last seen on foot in the 5000 block of North Northern Hills Drive at around 1:45 p.m., according to the department.

Miriam is described as 5’5” and 125 pounds, with short black hair, PCSD says. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Miriam Gustafson.png
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search for a vulnerable missing 74-year-old woman.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miriam is urged to call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!