PCSD: Deputies search for vulnerable, missing 37-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search for a vulnerable, missing 37-year-old man.

PCSD says 37-year-old Alejandro Romero was last seen September 11 around 4:40 a.m. on foot in the area of 10200 block of South Summit Park Road -- south of the Tucson International Airport.

Alejandro is described as 6’4”, approximately 300 pounds, with brown colored hair and eyes, according to PCSD. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white jeans.

Anyone with information on Alejandro's whereabouts is asked to call 911.