Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Deputies search for vulnerable, missing 37-year-old man

items.[0].image.alt
Pima County Sheriff's Department
PCSD says 37-year-old Alejandro Romero was last seen September 11 around 4:40 a.m. on foot in the area of 10200 block of South Summit Park Road -- south of the Tucson International Airport.
thumbnail_Alejandro Romero.jpg
Posted at 9:33 AM, Sep 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-13 12:33:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search for a vulnerable, missing 37-year-old man.

PCSD says 37-year-old Alejandro Romero was last seen September 11 around 4:40 a.m. on foot in the area of 10200 block of South Summit Park Road -- south of the Tucson International Airport.

Alejandro is described as 6’4”, approximately 300 pounds, with brown colored hair and eyes, according to PCSD. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white jeans.

Anyone with information on Alejandro's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...