PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search for a vulnerable missing adult.

According to the department, 31-year-old Marco Rivera was last seen leaving on foot in the area of 5200 block of South Old Nogales Highway in the evening hours of July 4.

Marco is described as 6’ 00” and 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, PCSD says.

Anyone with information regarding Marco's whereabouts is asked to call 911.