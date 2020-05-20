Menu

PCSD: Deputies search for vulnerable missing 20-year-old man

PCSD
thumbnail_IMG_5361.jpg
EYa4d_FWsAEfPqd.jpg
Posted at 5:23 PM, May 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-19 20:29:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vulnerable missing 20-year-old man.

PCSD says 20-year-old Parker Franco was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on foot leaving the area of 3600 West Cromwell Drive near Thornydale Road between Magee and Ina roads.

He is described as 5’9”, 140 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair, according to PCSD. Parker was last seen wearing white hoodie, black shorts with red stripe, and shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parker Franco is asked to call 911.

