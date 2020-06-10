PCSD: Deputies search for suspect involved in assault near westside

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect involved in an assault near the westside Tuesday.

PCSD says deputies responded to the area of 5,000 block of South Sandario Road, where they found at least one individual with serious injuries.

Deputies are searching for one outstanding suspect who is described as a Caucasian Male on his mid 40’s with a bald head, a medium build wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt, according to PCSD.

If you see anyone matching this description you are asked to not approach and call 911 immediately, as he is considered a possible danger.