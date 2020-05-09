PCSD: Deputies search for bank robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a robbery at a Safeway grocery store Saturday.

PCSD says deputies responded to 7110 North Oracle near just off of Ina and Oracle roads for a report of robbery at US Bank located inside the store.

The suspect fled the store before deputies arrived. No injuries were reported.

PCSD says the suspect is described as a Caucasian man, wearing a tan baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt, dark baggy pants and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.