PCSD: Deputies search for bank robbery suspect

Posted at 2:56 PM, May 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-09 18:32:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a robbery at a Safeway grocery store Saturday.

PCSD says deputies responded to 7110 North Oracle near just off of Ina and Oracle roads for a report of robbery at US Bank located inside the store.

The suspect fled the store before deputies arrived. No injuries were reported.

PCSD says the suspect is described as a Caucasian man, wearing a tan baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt, dark baggy pants and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.

