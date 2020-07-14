Menu

PCSD: Deputies search for missing vulnerable 96-year-old man

Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 00:56:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable 96-year-old man.

PCSD says 96-year-old Robert Gaston was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. leaving the area of 11600 South Whetstone Avenue on the east side near Broadway and Harrison.

Robert was seen leaving the area in a grey Dodge Dakota truck, according to PCSD.

He is described as a white male, 5’ 7”, 146 pounds, and brown colored eyes. Robert was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information on Robert's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

