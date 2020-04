TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has found missing vulnerable 67-year-old woman.

Deputies say she is safe and she has been reunited with family.

PCSD said 67-year-old Lyndall Lummis was reportedly last seen Saturday, April 25 around 2:30 p.m. in the 15,000 block of Old Spanish Trail, she was last seen leaving this area on foot.