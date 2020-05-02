PCSD: Deputies search for missing vulnerable 61-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search of a missing vulnerable 61-year-old man.

PCSD says 61-year-old Brett Byroad was last seen around midnight in the area of 14000 block of N. Hoot Owl Road.

Byroad is believed to have left in the early morning hours on foot in an unknown direction, according to PCSD.

He is described as 5’9”, approximately 155 pounds, Brown and Gray hair, with Blue colored eyes, PCSD says.

Byroad was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt, gray dickies pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.