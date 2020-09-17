Menu

PCSD deputies respond to southside shooting

Villarreal, Phil
PCSD responded to a shooting Thursday at 3500 E. Alvord Road.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-17 17:13:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Deputies responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of East Alvord Road Thursday morning.

According to PCSD, when deputies arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma.

Rural Metro Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local area hospital.

This investigation is in its early stages. No suspects have been named by PCSD.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.

