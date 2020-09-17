PCSD deputies respond to southside shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — Deputies responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of East Alvord Road Thursday morning.
According to PCSD, when deputies arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma.
Rural Metro Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local area hospital.
This investigation is in its early stages. No suspects have been named by PCSD.
If you have any information, call 9-1-1.
Deputies Respond to Shooting https://t.co/jTBFKYoIJS pic.twitter.com/qXFF1dLcWv— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) September 17, 2020