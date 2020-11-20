PCSD: Deputies respond to complaints of prohibited shooting in Tucson Mountain Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies have responded to complaints prohibited shooting in Tucson Mountain Park Friday.

The Tucson Mountain Park prohibits shooting at all times, PCSD says. Deputies responded to the area of Gates Pass Road between Camino De Oeste and Kinney Road where enforcement will be conducted in the coming weeks.

The park closes at dusk and parking lots will be locked at 8:00 p.m. where vehicles will not be allowed to enter or exit once the gate is closed.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind anyone wishing to target shoot in Pima County that they need to familiarize themselves with all applicable laws where they are shooting. The outdoor areas in Pima County are a mixture of Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, State Land, County public lands, multiple municipalities, and private property. Each of these areas has different laws and guidelines. Individuals shooting in a lawful area are also responsible for using firearms in a safe manner by knowing their target and what is beyond it, finding a safe backdrop, and not damaging any natural features, native plants, cultural resources, or property. Shooters should also clean up all brass and targets and lawfully transport firearms. PCSD

