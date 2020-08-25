PCSD: Deputies recover human remains on Arizona Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has found the remains of a deceased man found near Redington Road along the Arizona Trail Monday.

Today, just before noon, the PCSD helicopter flight crew found a deceased adult man during a pre-planned training flight, according to PCSD. Search and Rescue deputies responded to recover the remains, which appear to match the description of an unidentified man that was reported in the area Sunday.

On Sunday, deputies were informed of a man in the area that had asked another hiker for water. The caller provided the man with water and then contacted the sheriff's department, according to PCSD. Deputies alongside a Federal Park Ranger responded to the area to look for the hiker, but were unable to find him.

The hiker did not ask for assistance, nor expressed he was in distress and that the caller had provided him with water.

The remains have not yet been identified.