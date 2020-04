TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on east River Road Friday night.

Deputies have closed eastbound and westbound River Road from Rio Verde Vista Drive to Tanuri Drive between Craycroft and Sabino Canyon roads.

PCSD says one person has been taken to the hospital. The condition of the individual is unknown.

Traffic will be delayed. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.