PCSD: Deputies investigate suspicious death on Nebraska Street

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death on Nebraska Street Monday evening.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 21:46:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death on Nebraska Street Monday evening.

Traffic in the 2000 block of West Nebraska Street (near Irvington and Mission roads) will be restricted until further notice, according to PCSD. Drivers traveling in the area are advised to find alternate routes.

No further details were immediately released.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

