TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash near the southside Friday.

PCSD says deputies responded to the area of Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Deputies have closed westbound Valencia Road at Camino de la Tierra.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.