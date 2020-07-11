PCSD: Deputies investigate single-vehicle rollover crash near Catalina area

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in the Catalina area Friday morning.

PCSD says deputies responded to the area of 4400 block of East Coronado Ridge Lane around 10 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, there were two male adults in a vehicle that had rolled over.

According to PCSD, the passenger was treated for minor injuries, and the driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing by Traffic Investigators.