TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that happened Friday near Ina Road and Interstate 10.

PCSD say deputies attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle at Thornydale and Ina arounf 9:45 p.m.

The vehicle did not stop and was pursued as it traveled westbound on Ina.

The vehicle then rolled over as it reached I-10, where the driver attempted to runaway, according to PCSD.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.