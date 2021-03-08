PCSD: Deputies investigate cyclist crash on the Loop near River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a cyclist crash that happened on the Loop near River Road Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of the Loop near 1700 West River Road around 11:46 a.m. for a cyclist crash, according PCSD. Upon arrival, it was learned that a 61-year-old man lost control of the bicycle, colliding into a telephone pole.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, shortly after arrival, he died, PCSD says.

The Loop was closed but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.