PCSD: Deputies arrest man suspected of arson for a trailer fire

The Pima County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man for arson of an occupied trailer.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 08, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man for arson of an occupied trailer.

PCSD said deputies responded to the area of 4100 Block of North Nidito Street to assist Northwest Fire and Tucson Fire with a structure fire around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

After responding to the fire, deputies learned the origin of the fire was suspicious, according to PCSD.

Deputies initiated an investigation, and arrested 25-year-old Joshua Hall.

Hall was arrested for arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary, and criminal damage.

