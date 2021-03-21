Menu

PCSD: Cyclist dies in crash on Mainsail Boulevard in Catalina

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Mainsail Boulevard in Catalina Saturday evening.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 13:37:17-04

CATALINA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Mainsail Boulevard in Catalina Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the area of Mainsail Blvd. east of Oracle Road around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a bicycle and a pickup truck, according to PCSD.

It was determined that the cyclist was traveling westbound on Mainsail when the cyclist was struck from behind by a pickup truck, PCSD says. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, he has been identified as 49-year-old Chad Butler.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

