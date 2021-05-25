PCSD: Crash near Ajo and Alvernon leads to assault arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest after a crash that lead to assault.

On Monday, deputies responded to the area of Alvernon and Ajo ways around 8:42 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the department. During the investigation, deputies learned that the incident reported was not what had happened.

Two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a sedan had been involved in a crash on southbound Alvernon headed toward Ajo, PCSD says. The two drivers had become involved in an verbal argument, during which the driver of the sedan got out of the vehicle and was in the roadway, where he was then struck the pick-up truck.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

The driver of the pick-up truck is identified as 19-year-old Alexander Navarro.

Navarro was for aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.