TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash at Aviation Highway and Country Club Road Friday night.

According to PCSD, the crash is blocking and delaying traffic in that area.

Westbound traffic on Aviation Highway is shut down from 34th Street to Country Club, PCSD said. Southbound traffic on Country Club at Aviation is also closed.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.