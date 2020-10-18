Menu

PCSD: Crash closes SB traffic on Camino de la Tierra at Ina

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Camino de la Tierra Sunday evening.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Oct 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-18 19:27:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Camino de la Tierra Sunday evening.

Southbound traffic on Camino de la Tierra has been shut down until further notice, according to PCSD.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes, and may expect delays.

