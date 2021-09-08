PCSD: Crash closes Los Reales Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a stretch of Los Realos Road is shut down after a crash Wednesday morning.

PCSD says the crash happened at the intersection of Los Reales Road and Camino Libertad.

Los Reales Road is closed between Cardinal Avenue and Sorrel Lane, according to deputies.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

PCSD did not say how many vehicles were involved or report injuries. No estimated time was given as to when the roadway would reopen.

