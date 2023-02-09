PCSD: Corrections sergeant charged during department fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An employee from the Pima County Sheriff's Department was booked for fraud schemes, according to PCSD.

On Jan. 23, PCSD launch a fraud investigation on a person who had schemes against the department.

Corrections Sergeant Stephen Perko was found to have falsified military order as well as his timecard.

On Feb. 8, Perko was charged with Fraudulent Schemes and was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, according to PCSD.