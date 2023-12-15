PCSD corrections officer still on the job despite arrest for string of thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) corrections officer was arrested for his connection to a string of thefts.

However, he still has a job despite a police report showing up to 23 theft incidents spanning from July to August.

In the Sahuarita Police Department's police report, it claims Jose Monreal skip-scanned items at a Walmart. Apparently, video surveillance shows Monreal wearing a PCSD hat inside the store.

Monreal still remains working for the department, which has sparked outrage within the Pima County Deputies Organization.

"It's embarrassing. I think that Sheriff Nanos made a very poor decision in keeping this man and if Sheriff Nanos wants to cite his situation with his children to be compassionate," President of Pima County Deputy's Organization Aaron Cross expressed.

In the police report, it details Monreal failing to scan items several times, from vitamins, to seafood, totaling around $405.

"There are other places and inside the department and a civilian capacity that maybe he should work, but this man lost the right to wear a badge," Cross added.

KGUN 9 reached out to Sheriff Nanos and is awaiting comment.