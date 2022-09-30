PCSD continues investigating 'suspicious death' at Flowing Wells Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from anyone who may know of an incident where a body was found at Flowing Wells Park.

At about 1:00 a.m. on July 26, 2021, a passerby saw a body lying on the ground near North Shannon Road, then Foothills District deputies responded to the report.

The body was of a man with signs of trauma and was later identified to be 23-year-old Quintin Barreto.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to 88-CRIME, with the potential for reward. Call or send a text to 88-CRIME (520-882-7463), or by going to 88-CRIME.org.