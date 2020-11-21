PCSD: Bicyclist dies after crash near the northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a deadly crash involving a passenger vehicle and a bicyclist on the northwest side Friday evening.

Deputies were called out to the area of Overton Road and La Cholla Boulevard around 10:14 a.m. for a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a bicyclist, PCSD says. Upon their arrival, deputies found a bicyclist who was conscious and alert with an apparent leg fracture.

Rural Metro Fire took the bicyclist to the hospital where his condition worsened. He later died at the hospital.

PCSD identified the bicyclist as 72-year-old Thomas Sturdy.

The driver of the vehicle involved did remain on scene, according to PCSD. Nor speed or impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

No citations have been issued. The investigation remains ongoing.