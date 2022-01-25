PCSD ask for help in search of vulnerable missing 74-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search of a vulnerable missing 74-year-old woman.

74-year-old Miriam Gustafson was last seen in the 5,500 block of N Northern Hills Drive at around 3:30 p.m. going in an unknown direction, according to PCSD.

Miriam is described as 5’5”, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. PCSD says she was last seen wearing yellow long sleeve shirt that says “Wyoming”, gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

