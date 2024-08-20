PCSD: 42-year-old man found dead in vehicle off Old Spanish Trail after single-vehicle crash

A 42-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle Sunday evening on Tucson's far east side.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash call in the area of South Old Spanish Trail and East Saguaro Crest Place at just after 5 p.m., according to a news release from PCSD.

Upon arrival, they found the driver, identified as Adrian Barnes, dead.

Detectives determined Barnes was driving north on Old Spanish Trail when his vehicle left the road and traveled down an embankment.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

