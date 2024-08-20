Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: 42-year-old man found dead in vehicle off Old Spanish Trail after single-vehicle crash

Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
KGUN 9
Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
Posted
and last updated

A 42-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle Sunday evening on Tucson's far east side.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash call in the area of South Old Spanish Trail and East Saguaro Crest Place at just after 5 p.m., according to a news release from PCSD.

Upon arrival, they found the driver, identified as Adrian Barnes, dead.

Detectives determined Barnes was driving north on Old Spanish Trail when his vehicle left the road and traveled down an embankment.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo
Find the stories in your neighborhood