PCSD: 42-year-old inmate dies at hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 42-year-old inmate has died Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were told at around 2:30 a.m. that an inmate was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the department.
On September 6, the inmate was taken to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
On July 25, the inmate was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex after being extradited from the State of Maine for two probation violation warrants for narcotics related charges.
