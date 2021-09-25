PCSD: 42-year-old inmate dies at hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 42-year-old inmate has died Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were told at around 2:30 a.m. that an inmate was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the department.

On September 6, the inmate was taken to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

On July 25, the inmate was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex after being extradited from the State of Maine for two probation violation warrants for narcotics related charges.

