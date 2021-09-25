Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: 42-year-old inmate dies at hospital

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Scripps
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
prison bars.jpg
Posted at 10:26 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 13:49:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 42-year-old inmate has died Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were told at around 2:30 a.m. that an inmate was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the department.

On September 6, the inmate was taken to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

On July 25, the inmate was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex after being extradited from the State of Maine for two probation violation warrants for narcotics related charges.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!