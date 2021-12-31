PCSD: 19-year-old dies in crash near Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead following a crash near Valencia Road in Tucson Thursday, Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

Deputies were called out to the intersection of Valencia Road and Ignacio M Baumea at around 5 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Through further investigation, detectives determined a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Ignacio M Baumea, through the intersection when it collided with a Dodge Ram traveling eastbound on Valencia, according to the department.

Despite lifesaving measures, the driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene, PCSD says. Deputies identified the driver as 19-year-old Vanessa Siqueiros.

The driver of the Dodge remained on scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.

